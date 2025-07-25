Pistons Executive Gushes Over Ron Holland Following Summer League
Following a productive rookie campaign for the Detroit Pistons, Ron Holland headlined the team's Summer League roster. Following a very strong showing in Las Vegas, the former top-five pick earned high praise from one member of the front office.
Heading into Summer League, the goal for experienced players is to look clearly a level above the talent on the floor. Holland did just that, showing what a versatile piece he could be for Detroit moving forward. Holland found himself on the All-Summer League second team after averaging 21.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, and an impressive 4.0 SPG. However, what stood out the most from his play was him shooting a stellar 46.7% from beyond the arc on moderate volume.
While speaking anonymously with Keith Smith of Spotrac, one Pistons executive was asked his thoughts on Holland. He had nothing but great things to say about the young prospect heading into his sophomore campaign.
"Did you see a better player out here (Las Vegas) than Ron?” a Pistons front office executive said. “If you say you did, you better be ready for an argument! Ron was so good. We said it when we drafted him that we felt like we got one of the best players in the draft. As a rookie, he just got better every single day. Now, he’s going to break out and have an incredible season. The jumper and the free throw shooting? Those are real. Big, big, BIG year coming for Ron.”
Based on how he looked in Vegas, Holland seems poised to take a step forward for the Pistons in year two. He'll look to carry this momentum into training camp in hopes of landing a more significant role in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.
