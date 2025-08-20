Pistons Give up Haul for Former All-Star in Recent Mock Trade
After tripling their win total and punching their ticket to the playoffs, the Detroit Pistons have quickly climbed the ranks in the Eastern Conference. When it comes to becoming more of a viable contender, finding a proven running mate for Cade Cunningham is essential.
The former No. 1 pick had a breakout campaign in 2025, blossoming into one of the league's all-around talents. That said, he can only do so much as one player. If Detroit is going to truly get back in the title race, it'll need to find someone who can help lead the charge alongside him.
Jaden Ivey showed flashes of being the No. 2 option for the Pistons, but his season was cut short due to a leg injury. Armed with the assets to swing a deal, Detroit should be a team heavily monitoring the trade market for star-level talent.
Detroit Pistons land Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen in NBA mock trade
Ahead of the 2026 season, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a mock trade that would shake up the title race in the NBA. In the scenario, the Pistons part with Tobias Harris, Ron Holland, Marcus Sasser, and a pair of first-round picks to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz.
Markkanen, 28, is in the prime of his career and joins a potential Pistons starting five that consists of Cunningham, Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren with LeVert, Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, Paul Reed and others off the bench.
In the East, this is a group that can now challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks for a spot in the Finals.
Markkanen isn't the flashiest of names, but he is certainly someone who could raise the Pistons' ceiling. He's proven he's capable of putting up big scoring numbers, and adds more efficient outside shooting to Detroit's roster.
The former All-Star is coming off a down year with the Jazz, averaging 19.0 PPG and 5.9 RPG across 47 appearances.
Parting with young talents like Holland and Sasser would be tough, but it's still a move worth considering for the Pistons. Markkanen doesn't provide much shot creation, but provides a boost in multiple other key facets. Sharing the flooring with a facilitator like Cunningham, Markkanen could easily get back to his All-Star-level production and turn Detroit into a threat in the East.
