Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Eager to Bring Back Key Element of His Game
Though he only stands at 6-foot-8, Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart has proven to be a viable option at center due to his hard-nosed style of play. While he provided quality minutes behind Jalen Duren as a threat around the rim, he is looking to tap into other areas of his game in 2026.
Under previous head coaches, Stewart showed that he could be more than a physically menacing big man. He expanded his game beyond the arc, being utilized as a floor-spacer. During the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, Stewart shot around league average from deep while attempting four threes per game.
When J.B. Bickerstaff replaced Monty Williams, shooting is something Stewart shied away from. He was moved back to center after playing power forward the year prior, where he thrived as the last line of defense for the second unit.
Although Stewart had an impactful 2025 season, he touched on wanting to do more for Detroit as they look to keep climbing up the Eastern Conference standings.
During the offseason, multiple clips popped up online of Stewart spending time working on this three-point shot. At Media Day, the veteran big man was asked about tapping into this element of his arsenal again. Stewart believes it's something he could do effectively and provide a positive impact on the offense.
"I feel like bringing in that three ball could help us. It's something that coach has spoke to me about," Stewart said. "I feel like it's a weapon. Obviously two seasons ago I shot almost 40 from three ball so I feel like it's a weapon. Especially when we play against certain teams. I look forward to bringing that back."
Stewart stepped out beyond the arc a few times during the preseason, converting two of his five attempts from deep. Seeing that this is something he wants to do more of, it will be worth monitoring during the early stages of the regular season.
As Stewart mentioned, him expanding his game again could aid the Pistons. If he's able to draw opposing centers away from the rim more, it will create driving lanes for guys like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland.
If Stewart is able to get back to being a near 40% three-point shooter again, he could emerge as an even bigger X-factor for Detroit this season.
