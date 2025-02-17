Pistons Land ‘Historically Productive’ Player in 2025 Mock NBA Draft
The Detroit Pistons are no longer playing for ping pong balls in a sweepstakes for a generational talent. After several seasons of being in the discussion for having a chance at the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, the Pistons are going to have to recruit prospects who will be available later.
The Pistons aren’t slated to have a first-round selection in 2025. The pick would go to the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 17 at the moment. Detroit’s first and only selection would happen at No. 35 with a pick coming from the Toronto Raptors.
In a recent mock draft put together by Bleacher Report, the Pistons take on UAB power forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who sees a slight move up after going No. 37 in the site’s previous mock.
Having a “historically productive” season in the NBA, Lendeborg landed a draft comparison to former second-round pick, Jalen Slawson, who has spent time with the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic’s organizations.
“At 6'9", 240 pounds, the versatility to attack, finish plays, pass, get second-chance points and make plays defensively should lower the bar when it comes to his shooting. He's impacting games in a Swiss Army knife role at both ends, and it's still not out of the question that he can develop into a capable catch-and-shoot threat. His 14 made threes are already more than he hit last season.” - Jonathan Wasserman, BR
Yaxel Lendeborg started his college career at Arizona Western. For his junior season, he landed at UAB after considering a move to St. John’s.
During his first season in the AAC Conference, Lendeborg averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds. He made 51 percent of his shots from the field and averaged 33 percent from deep on one three per game.
In 25 games this season, Yaxel Lendeborg has been scoring at a much higher rate with better efficiency. The senior forward has produced 18 points per game on 57 percent shooting from the field. He continues to average a double-double, coming down with 11 rebounds per game.
The Pistons dipped in the NCAA forward market through the draft multiple times last summer. With their first selection of the 2024 NBA Draft, Detroit brought on Ron Holland. When they went on the clock in the second round, the Pistons called on Bobi Klintman.
When Yaxel Lendeborg enters the draft, he’ll be a 22-year-old prospect out of UAB.
