Pistons Make Decision on Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren (Was It Right?)
The Detroit Pistons had two key players to watch ahead of the rookie-scale extension deadline, which kicked in on Monday night.
Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey’s futures in Detroit remain unclear.
The window is closed, and neither player has an extension in place, which means they’ll face the free agency market with restrictions next summer.
Ivey and Duren can entertain deals from other teams and even sign offer sheets. However, the Pistons will have the opportunity to match it if they desire.
Did the Pistons Make the Right Decision?
When it comes to Jaden Ivey, it’s hard to fault the Pistons for being skeptical at this point.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Ivey’s fit alongside Cade Cunningham was quetioned by many. As a result, the veteran guard was viewd as a potential trade candidate heading into the season.
Ivey ended up erasing doubt regarding his fit, but a new concern popped up in the process. Now, the Pistons need to know if Ivey can stay healthy long-term.
After 30 games, Ivey’s season ended last year. He needed surgery on his leg, and couldn’t get cleared in enough time to be ramped up for what would’ve been his first playoff run.
Although Ivey has been back on the court for training camp and the preseason, he recently underwent another surgical procedure due to a knee injury that was unrelated to his fibula injury. He is now set to miss time at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Duren’s situation is slightly different. He erased doubt about his health last season, appearing in over 70 games for the first time in his three-year career. The former 13th overall pick has shown consistency in his strong areas through his first few years, but his lack of versatility in today’s NBA calls for slight concerns.
The Pistons reportedly searched for front-court players with more scoring range in free agency. While that wasn’t a sure sign that Duren’s lack of three-level scoring is an issue in the eyes of the front office, it might make one wonder if that’s the case.
No matter how the Pistons feel about Ivey or Duren, the two young standouts will have interest from others next summer. Playing the waiting game isn’t a dangerous one for Detroit. They get another season to see what the two fourth-year vets bring to the table, and they will see their league-wide value. If it’s too much, Detroit can move on. If they want to take the other route, any offer can be matched.