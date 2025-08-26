Pistons Offseason Addition Dubbed Roster's biggest 'Faller'
After having a brief solution at the end of last season, the Detroit Pistons were in the market for a backup point guard option again this summer. While they were able to find a viable replacement, his stock has taken a hit ahead of this new chapter in his career.
During free agency, the Pistons inked longtime NBA sixth man Caris LeVert to a deal. Reunited with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, he'll attempt to help get Detroit over the hump. While primarily adding secondary scoring, LeVert is someone who can take on ballhandling duties in the short stretches when Cade Cunningham is off the floor.
LeVert, 31, has gone through a lot of change in the past year after being traded mid-season last year by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in a total of 64 games in 2025, averaging 12.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG off the bench.
Caris LeVert dubbed Pistons' biggest 'faller' ahead of 2026 season
Before the 2026 season gets underway, the people at Bleacher Report named one "riser" and "faller" on each NBA roster. Given the abundance of former lottery picks who need time for development, LeVert was cited as someone whose value could drop over the course of next year.
Yes, we have to acknowledge LeVert is a more established secondary scorer than guys like Jaden Ivey, Ron Holland II and Thompson. But the first two could make up ground on him in a hurry given their youth, while the third will be ahead of LeVert in the rotation for defensive reasons.
The Pistons should be incentivized to favor all of them over LeVert, who is not a potential core piece going forward.
Seeing how quickly Dennis Schroder emerged as an X-factor for the Pistons last season, LeVert isn't a player who should be drastically overlooked. He provides multiple necessary skills in the backcourt and could very well emerge as a key member of Detroit's supporting cast in 2026.
The reunion with Bickerstaff is also something that shouldn't be dismissed when discussing LeVert. He holds the longtime coach in high regard and put together the best two-way stretch of his career playing for him in Cleveland. If LeVert maintains the same mentality in Detroit, he'll be a staple for the second unit.
