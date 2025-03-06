Pistons Owner Praises Cade Cunningham Amid Breakout Season
After being the laughing stock of the NBA last season, the Detroit Pistons have quickly become one of the league's biggest success stories. As they continue to make a push for the postseason, the franchise's owner had high praise for the team's premiere talent.
The Pistons' bounce-back campaign in 2025 would not have been possible if not for the play of Cade Cunningham. There are countless other factors for their success, but he is the driving force to all of it. Without Cunningham making "the leap" to being a star-level player, Detroit would not be in the position they currently find themselves in.
Cunningham has slowly developed since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2021. That said, the Pistons are witnessing a massive step forward in his development this year. Cunningham has taken on the burden of being the central hub of the offense, and it's resulted in winning basketball. Along with elevating those around him, Cunningham is also posting the best numbers of his career. This season, the first-time All-Star is averaging 25.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.4 APG.
During a recent interview, Pistons owner Tom Gores was asked about Cunningham's emergence this season. He went on to praise the young guard for his continued pursuit of reaching his full potential in the NBA.
“[He] has been instrumental in our team’s resurgence and has been the driving force behind our forward momentum,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement toThe Ringer. “His dedication to elevating his game and realizing his potential as an All Star has been remarkable.”
Throughout the franchise's history, the Pistons have had countless high-level talents at the point guard position. Based on how he's looked this season, Cunningham appears on his way to joining that impressive group.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group