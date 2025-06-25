Pistons President Lays Out Vision For Team’s Free Agency Approach
Following the 2025 NBA Playoffs, many fans came away with a very strong conclusion… The Eastern Conference just might be wide-open next season. For the Detroit Pistons, there is an opportunity for them to make a deeper run after getting Cade Cunningham his first shot at postseason action in 2025.
The Pistons did really well against the New York Knicks in the first round, considering the circumstances. However, there were glaring issues, and the inexperience didn’t do them any favors.
Still, no panic button will be pushed. Not only are the Pistons sort of quiet on the rumor front early on, but the team’s President of Basketball Operations continues to preach patience, echoing the same sentiment he had when he took the job last summer.
“We’re not going to be super aggressive this summer, I don’t think,” Langdon told reporters on Tuesday. “I don’t foresee any of that. It’s just developing from within and hopefully keep the guys we brought in last year.”
That’s the long way of saying the Pistons plan to run it back.
Fortunately, last year’s Pistons roster can be viewed as a playoff-contending squad. They finished the year 44-38, which gave them the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The addition of veterans like Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Dennis Schroder gave Detroit a solid bounce of talented youth and experience. Instead of investing in sure improvements, the Pistons seem interested in banking on further development from their homegrown talent.
“I think we will see growth from this year to next year, and that’s what’s important for us,” Langdon added.
The Pistons’ strategy won’t be popular with everybody. The Eastern Conference might see a couple of playoff contenders take a step back next year, as Boston and Indiana will miss key veterans for most of the season, but there are teams loading up and getting better. Orlando and Atlanta just recently made some key moves to improve.
A lot can change as the offseason plays out, but it seems the Pistons haven’t been swayed in a different direction. Patience is key for Trajan Langdon’s front office.