Pistons President Reveals Thoughts on Head Coach Search Timeline
Earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons made another critical move in their attempt to turn the franchise around. After one season, the team split with its head coach, Monty Williams.
Multiple factors played into making that scenario a shocking decision. For starters, the Pistons just hired Williams last season after parting ways with Dwane Casey. When the Pistons brought in Williams, they convinced him to avoid taking a year off with a record-setting offer.
The initial plan was to keep Williams around for at least six seasons. After a 14-win season last year, the Pistons decided it would be best to look in a different direction. Despite having five years left on his contract, Williams will not return to Detroit.
Suddenly, the Pistons are less than a week away from the NBA Draft and preparing to enter free agency potentially without a head coach in place. Will that cause them speed up their hunt for Williams’ replacement?
According to Pistons’ new President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon, there isn’t a definitive timeline they are currently working off of.
"I can't give you a timeline," Langdon told reporters this week during his introductory presser.
When Pistons owner Tom Gores made the Williams firing official with a statement, he noted that the team would conduct a “swift” start to the search for a new head coach. The Pistons were immediately linked to two former head coaches and a couple of assistants.
So far, Detroit seems to have interest in former Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, along with Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney and Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. Former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego is also a popular name that is expected to receive consideration for the position as well.
The sooner the Pistons can resolve their latest question mark, the better. But it’s clear the Pistons won’t rush to make their next hire. Considering the organization will still owe money to their previous coaches over time, the Pistons will need to make sure they get this one right and find a candidate that will stick around for years to come.