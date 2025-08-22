Pistons Rival Announces Plans to Celebrate Former Detroit Player
Before Derrick Rose reached his Detroit Pistons stint, the former NBA guard was starring for the franchise's rivals. Rose’s most notable run came at the start of his career, when he played for the Chicago Bulls.
In seven seasons in Chicago, Rose averaged 20 points and six assists in over 400 games. He was one of the most electrifying players in the game and was a three-time All-Star within his first three seasons.
During the 2012 NBA Playoff run, Rose’s career trajectory saw a major change. An ACL injury took him off the court for the entire 2012-2013 run. Rose was still productive when he returned, but the MVP runs were no longer frequent.
In 2016, Rose was traded from the Bulls to the New York Knicks. That fired up a stretch of short-term runs for Rose throughout the remainder of his career.
Although Rose’s time with the Bulls ended prematurely, the organization still plans to honor him this upcoming season. On Thursday, it was revealed that Rose’s No. 1 jersey will be retired by the Bulls. He’ll have his name in the rafters.
via @BleacherReport: The moment Derrick Rose found he was getting his No. 1 jersey retired by the Bulls 🥹🌹
When Will the Pistons See Rose’s Banner?
The Pistons will pay a visit to the Chicago Bulls on February 21, 2026. That will mark the first time they face the Bulls on the road, following the January ceremony for Rose.
Rose didn’t play for the Pistons for a long time, but he had some quality moments for the franchise during his two-year run with Detroit.
During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Rose appeared in 50 games for the Pistons. He posted averages of 18 points, four assists, and two rebounds, while shooting 49 percent from the field. His field-goal percentage that season marked his career high.
By 2020-2021, Rose became a trade target for the Knicks. After he played in 15 games for the Pistons, averaging 14 points and four assists, Rose was dealt away to the Knicks. He finished the season with 35 appearances for the Knicks, posting similar production.
Rose wouldn’t make his way back to the Pistons for the remainder of his career. After he spent two full seasons with the Knicks, Rose landed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023-2024. Although it seemed Rose could return for another run, he retired ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury