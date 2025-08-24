Pistons Rival Revealed as Threat to Pursue Malik Beasley
Malik Beasley’s free agency might soon begin. As the veteran sharpshooter is no longer the target of a serious gambling investigation, the former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter has multiple teams checking in on him.
Earlier this month, Beasley confirmed that the Pistons still had interest in linking up for next season. He also mentioned that there are other interested suitors. The New York Knicks were the first team to be revealed as a non-Pistons team with interest.
An NBA Insider tossed in the Cleveland Cavaliers as the second.
via @MichaelAScotto: The Knicks and Cavaliers have checked in on Malik Beasley, sources told
@hoopshype. Knicks executive Gersson Rosas signed Beasley to a four-year, $60M deal with the Timberwolves. Knicks and Cavs have minimum deals to offer. Beasley is no longer a target of a federal investigation
A Pistons Rival Enters the Picture
Earlier this week, we assessed the threat level of the Knicks in the Beasley market. We’ll do the same for the Cavs.
Similar to the Knicks, the Cavaliers can only offer a minimum deal for Beasley. From a duration standpoint, a one-year deal for Beasley might be his best bet.
After a spectacular 2024-2025 NBA season, Beasley was deserving of a multi-year contract. He nearly got it from the Pistons before the investigation steered Detroit’s front office into a different direction,
Beasley wasn’t getting a small payday. The veteran guard reportedly had over $40 million coming his way. Playing on a veteran’s minimum salary isn’t ideal, but Beasley would get a chance to play for an Eastern Conference contender with either team.
The Cavaliers wrapped up the 2024-2025 NBA season as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. They won 78 percent of their games last year. Once they made it to the second round, they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers.
The Pistons Remain Strong
Detroit might not be viewed as a championship contender, but many expected the Pistons to re-enter the playoff picture once again next season.
Beasley knows just how well he fits into the system. Last year, the veteran shot threes at a 42 percent clip while taking nearly 10 attempts per game. By producing 16 points per game, Beasley was a strong contender for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
The veteran had nothing but praise for the Pistons during his final media availability during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. He went as far as saying his one season in Detroit was the most fun he had in the NBA since he entered in 2016. That’s a strong statement.
Are there hard feelings over the pivot ahead of free agency? There doesn’t seem to be. Beasley has been working out in Pistons gear, and publicly mentioned a return to Detroit as a possibility earlier this month.
The Knicks and the Cavs are interesting landing spots, but for a veteran’s minimum. The Pistons can offer Beasley over $7 million annually.
It’s late in the offseason at this point, but Beasley still has time to decide on what’s next.
