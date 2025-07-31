Pistons See Slight Rise in Eastern Conference Power Rankings
Last season, the Detroit Pistons were the NBA's biggest success story with their historic turnaround. As the Eastern Conference goes through some massive changes, the young team is in a prime position to quickly climb the ranks.
Led by Cade Cunningham's breakout season, Detroit was a top-six team in the East and clinched a playoff spot. Although they didn't make any sizable upgrades, the added experience of their young core should provide a boost. Also, multiple teams that were ahead of them are now dealing with massive blows.
The Milwaukee Bucks moved on from Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are going to miss extended time due to injury. This opens the door for a team like the Pistons to become a dark horse threat in the East in 2026.
As the offseason rolls along, the people at NBA.com put out an updated power rankings list for just the Eastern Conference. The Pistons managed to climb slightly, going from No. 5 to No. 4. Among the teams ahead of them are the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cade Cunningham has made a big leap over the last two seasons, and his team came along for the ride last season. But they beat themselves in the playoffs, turning the ball over too much and committing some bad fouls. Cunningham had the second-highest turnover rate (13.8 per 100 possessions) among 20 high-usage players in the playoffs.
The return of Jaden Ivey and the development of Ausar Thompson could give the Pistons another boost. Additional improvement can come in the margins, with obvious room for improvement regarding both turnover rate (where they ranked 21st last season) and opponent free throw rate (27th).
Contending still might be a bit premature for the Pistons, but based on the current state of the East, they very well could finish as a top-four team next season.
