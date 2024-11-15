Pistons Sharpshooter in Danger of Missing Matchup vs Raptors
Friday night serves as an opportunity for the Detroit Pistons to bounce back after a dramatic overtime loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Will the veteran sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio be a part of the action?
According to the Pistons, Fontecchio’s availability is doubtful.
Once again, popping up on the injury report, Fontecchio is known to be dealing with a toe injury. He was officially diagnosed with a sprain earlier this week.
Through his first full season with the Pistons, Fontecchio has been a key reserve for the team. He appeared in Detroit’s first 12 games. When the Pistons paid a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Fontecchio was ruled out for the first time this season.
Without Fontecchio and others available, the Pistons’ rotation saw some notable changes on Wednesday. The rookie Ron Holland joined the veteran Malik Beasley in getting a promotion to the starting five. Meanwhile, Wendell Moore and Marcus Sasser collected some playing time off the bench.
Leading up to the Bucks matchup, Fontecchio was averaging 19 minutes of action in 12 games. He produced six points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. While Fontecchio has made a name for himself as a proven three-point shooting threat, he’s been struggling in that department as of late, knocking down just 32 percent of his attempts on three attempts per game.
Last year, the Pistons acquired Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. After a 50-game run in Utah last season, Fontecchio had a chance to play his final 16 games with the Pistons before going down with an injury. Fontecchio produced 15 points on 43 percent shooting from deep.
Detroit knows Fontecchio’s consistency from three exists. He just hasn’t had the chance to hit stride yet this year. Now that a toe injury is in play, it could take some more time before Fontecchio gets back on the right path.
The Pistons and the Raptors will tip-off at 7 PM ET.
