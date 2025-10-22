Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Viewed as Viable MVP Candidate
With their season opener just around the corner, the Detroit Pistons will have a chance to start building off their historic 2025 campaign. As the franchise aims to keep trending in the right direction, one player they'll be heavily relying on is Cade Cunningham.
Cunningham is the standout prospect of the Pistons' core, being taken first overall back in 2021. He was viewed as someone who could lead the next phase of the franchise, and showed last year that he is capable of taking on such a responsibility.
In his fourth season, Cunningham was the NBA's top breakout player in 2025. He put together his best campaign in the pros to date, posting averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. Cunningham's career year not only got Detroit back to the postseason but landed him All-Star and All-NBA honors as well.
Upon establishing himself as a budding superstar last season, some think Cunningham has a chance to make a run at one of the league's most prestigious honors in 2026.
Ahead of the official start of the 2026 season, the staff at The Athletic compiled a list of predictions for all 30 teams. After finishing seventh in voting last year, the Pistons star is boldly projected to be a top-three candidate this year.
If he can take the proverbial leap as a 3-point shooter, don’t be surprised if Cunningham pushes the Pistons into the upper echelon of the East and finds his name atop MVP ballots in the process. The 24-year-old notched nine of his 11 career triple-doubles last season and will be tasked with even more responsibility in 2025-26. More responsibility means more opportunity, and now he has the Association’s attention.
Climbing this high up the ballot won't be easy, as there are countless superstars Cunningham will have to leap to do so. That said, it is not completely out of the realm of possibility.
Seeing that he is the focal point of everything the Pistons do on offense, Cunningham will have the counting stats to be in the MVP discussion. The key for him will be if the Pistons can capitalize on a weakened Eastern Conference and finish higher than they did in 2025.
If Detroit manages to be a top-four team in the East and Cunningham displays his high-level all-around play again, he very well could jump a couple of spots in the MVP ballot.
Cunningham will have his first opportunity to start building his MVP case Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.
