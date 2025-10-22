Pistons to Have Minimal Backcourt Depth in Season Opener
After a long wait, the Detroit Pistons kick off their regular season schedule with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. As they attempt to start the year on a positive note, they find themselves extremely thin at the point guard position.
Heading into the 2026 campaign, the backup point guard spot was once again a main topic of conversation for the Pistons. Dennis Schroder proved to be a viable answer at the end of last season, but opted to depart for the Sacramento Kings in free agency. This left the minutes behind Cade Cunningham up for grabs for anyone to earn during training camp and the preseason.
Looking at the roster, Marcus Sasser was one of the top options to play behind Cunningham. He impressed his teammates and coaches with his play and attitude coming into the season, but he finds himself on the sidelines to start the year.
Earlier this month, the Pistons were hit with unfortunate news that Jaden Ivey will miss at least four weeks after undergoing a procedure on his right knee. Just ahead of their matchup with the Bulls, more developments emerged regarding J.B. Bickerstaff's options in the backcourt.
Leading up to the season opener, Sasser found himself on the injury report due to a hip ailment. While speaking with the media pregame, Bickerstaff provided an update on his final status. Despite being in attendance for shootaround earlier in the day, Sasser has been ruled out against Chicago.
Being without Sasser is a tough blow for Detroit, as they were already thin at the guard position. Now, Bickerstaff will have to get creative when it comes to his rotations.
Down another point guard option, Cunningham could see a major workload in Wednesday's season opener. This shouldn't be an issue, as the All-Star guard shined in preseason and looks ready to put together another All-NBA campaign. That said, the Pistons don't want to be overworking Cunningham this year in the season.
Aside from Cunningham, there are a handful of players who could find themselves taking on playmaking duties. Caris LeVert is the most logical option to lead the second unit, with Ausar Thompson and Daniss Jenkins being others Bickerstaff could call upon.
The Pistons and Bulls are slated to tip off at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.
