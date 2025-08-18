Popular Host Makes Bold Carmelo Anthony-Detroit Pistons Claim
When Carmelo Anthony enters the Hoops Hall of Fame soon, the former NBA star won’t have a championship under his belt. It’s one of the two glaring accolades missing on his resume, with an MVP win being the other.
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith believes that Anthony would’ve earned the title at least once had the Detroit Pistons selected him back in 2003.
"It's a damn shame,” Smith said recently, on Gil’s Arena.
“If Joe Dumars drafted him instead of Darko Milicic, Carmelo Anthony has a title, if not two. There is no way he doesn't have a title.”
Anthony was there for the taking after LeBron James. The Pistons went the overseas route, picking up Darko Milicic out of Serbia. When Anthony slid to No. 3, the Denver Nuggets gladly selected him.
Stephen A. Smith understands the logic of the decision looking back, but it’s a major “what-if” that he clearly still thinks about to this day.
“Carmelo Anthony, coming out of Syracuse, a national champion, All-American. What he brought to the table was instant buckets,” Smith said.
“You know what he was going to bring. And if you know anything about Melo, even though he is Melo, that town [Detroit] was made for him. Think about that town, which was his environment. Imagine if you got Chauncey, Rip, and them cats with you, and you can score like Melo, I don't think they lose to San Antonio.”
The Joe Dumars front office era in Detroit resulted in titles without Anthony. Looking back, it won’t sting as much for the Pistons, but Anthony could’ve been a major contributor for Detroit during the later years.
Anthony remained in the NBA through the 2021-2022 season. He played with the Nuggets from 2003 until 2011. That year, he was traded to the New York Knicks, where he remained for six seasons. After his final Knicks tenure in 2017, Anthony joined the Oklahoma City Thunder. From that point on, the days of having a long-term NBA home were over.
The Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers all brought in Anthony at a point. After his Lakers stint, Anthony called it a career. He finished with 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA nods. Soon, he’ll be recognized as a Hall of Famer when former Pistons guard Allen Iverson helps him earn his major honor.
