All Pistons

Popular Host Makes Bold Carmelo Anthony-Detroit Pistons Claim

Stephen A. Smith believes Carmelo Anthony would have a title if this scenario happened....

Justin Grasso

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Carmelo Anthony enters the Hoops Hall of Fame soon, the former NBA star won’t have a championship under his belt. It’s one of the two glaring accolades missing on his resume, with an MVP win being the other.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith believes that Anthony would’ve earned the title at least once had the Detroit Pistons selected him back in 2003.

"It's a damn shame,” Smith said recently, on Gil’s Arena.

“If Joe Dumars drafted him instead of Darko Milicic, Carmelo Anthony has a title, if not two. There is no way he doesn't have a title.”

Anthony was there for the taking after LeBron James. The Pistons went the overseas route, picking up Darko Milicic out of Serbia. When Anthony slid to No. 3, the Denver Nuggets gladly selected him.

Stephen A. Smith understands the logic of the decision looking back, but it’s a major “what-if” that he clearly still thinks about to this day.

“Carmelo Anthony, coming out of Syracuse, a national champion, All-American. What he brought to the table was instant buckets,” Smith said.

“You know what he was going to bring. And if you know anything about Melo, even though he is Melo, that town [Detroit] was made for him. Think about that town, which was his environment. Imagine if you got Chauncey, Rip, and them cats with you, and you can score like Melo, I don't think they lose to San Antonio.”

Carmelo Anthony Piston
Feb 26, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony (15) is fouled by Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace (6) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Joe Dumars front office era in Detroit resulted in titles without Anthony. Looking back, it won’t sting as much for the Pistons, but Anthony could’ve been a major contributor for Detroit during the later years.

Anthony remained in the NBA through the 2021-2022 season. He played with the Nuggets from 2003 until 2011. That year, he was traded to the New York Knicks, where he remained for six seasons. After his final Knicks tenure in 2017, Anthony joined the Oklahoma City Thunder. From that point on, the days of having a long-term NBA home were over.

The Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers all brought in Anthony at a point. After his Lakers stint, Anthony called it a career. He finished with 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA nods. Soon, he’ll be recognized as a Hall of Famer when former Pistons guard Allen Iverson helps him earn his major honor.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame

NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions

Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Nuggets Veteran Gets Candid About Pistons Experience

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News