Popular Stats Page Puts Spotlight Back on Cade Cunningham

In case you forgot about Cade Cunningham...

Justin Grasso

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) wait for play to resume in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In late August, a popular statistics account felt it would be a great idea to remind NBA fans just how productive the Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been.

Statmuse took to social media to highlight Cunningham’s key statline from the 2024-2025 season.

via @statmuse: Cade last season:

26.1 PPG
6.1 RPG
9.1 APG

The first player since Oscar Robertson to reach those numbers in their 4th season.

Being in the same conversation as a player like Oscar Robertson is a great place to be in.

Cunningham still has a long way to go, considering Robertson is a 12-time All-Star and an 11-time All-NBA recipient; Cunningham has a long way to go to reach that overall status.

Last year, Cunningham earned his first All-Star and All-NBA nods. The former No. 1 overall pick has been quite productive since entering the NBA in 2021.

Unfortunately, injuries and a struggling team overshadowed Cunningham’s earliest days in the league.

Cunningham’s rookie campaign ended with 64 games played. He averaged 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists. In year two, Cunningham was off to a decent start, but an injury prevented him from playing in more than 12 games.

Then came the 2023-2024 NBA season, where Cunningham produced 23 points and eight assists on average in 62 games. The Pistons finished the year with a 14-68 record. Cunningham was rewarded for his individual play with a max extension last summer.

Cade Cunningha
Apr 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks to drive past Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The star guard showed the Pistons they were making the right investment. Cunningham played the most games of his career in a single season (70), and notched career highs in scoring, assists, shooting percentage, and three-point percentage.

During his first playoff series with the Pistons, Cunningham struggled with his long-range shooting, but still nearly averaged a triple-double. As he averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, Cunningham showed a lot of promise as an impact performer in the postseason.

The Pistons are hoping to make a second-straight run to the playoffs during the 2025-2026 NBA season. Cunningham’s performance will be key for next year’s campaign.

