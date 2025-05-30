Potential Detroit Pistons Target Opens up on Impending Free Agency
Because of Trajan Langdon's efforts to maintain financial flexibility, the Detroit Pistons have a sizable amount of cap space to work with this offseason. Still some time from the start of free agency, one of their potential targets opened up on the road ahead for him.
Among the more interesting names set to hit the market in the coming weeks is Naz Reid. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward has a player option for next season, which he'll likely decline in hopes of landing a more lucrative deal in free agency.
Reid, 25, has emerged as one of the top reserve players in the league in recent years. He took home Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2024 and was once again a key piece on a Timberwolves team that reached the conference finals this year. During the regular season, Reid averaged 14.2 PPG and 6.0 RPG while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.
Earlier this week, Reid and the Timberwolves fell short of reaching the NBA Finals for a second straight season. This time around, they were eliminated at the hands of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder.
During his final media availability of the year, Reid fielded questions about his future amid his likely impending free agency. While he hasn't put much thought into his future yet, being in a winning situation is something that appears at the top of his priorities. Reid also made choice comments about being able to take on an expanded role moving forward.
"100%," Reid said when asked if he feels he's a starting-caliber player in the NBA. "But if you want to be in a winning position, sometimes you have to sacrifice. I definitely view myself as a starter."
As far as the Pistons go, they offer him a chance to have both of these things. Fresh off reaching the playoffs, the team looks ready to compete for the foreseeable future. Also, with Tobias Harris entering the last year of his deal, there is a pathway for him to be Detroit's starting power forward long-term.
With his versatile skill set, Reid is sure to garner significant interest this summer. That said, he is certainly a player the Pistons should be keeping close tabs on. He fits their timeline and is a complementary piece that can keep the franchise trending in the right direction.