Potential Detroit Pistons Trade Target Lands Extension
When it comes to potential trade targets for the Detroit Pistons, Lonzo Ball was gaining the most steam as the Michigan-based franchise could use another ball-handler when Cade Cunningham is off the court.
With the Chicago Bulls entering rebuild territory and finally cutting ties with the veteran forward Zach LaVine, Ball seemed like a potential trade candidate.
And if Ball didn’t get moved at the deadline, teams have reportedly held out hope for a potential contract buyout for Ball, who has been playing on an expiring contract.
On Wednesday night, the Bulls certainly created a shakeup for those holding out hope for those scenarios. Ball struck a two-year extension with Chicago.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ball is slated to make $20 million over the next two seasons.
“Several trade suitors emerged for Lonzo Ball in recent days, but he and the Bulls have now reached a deal that keeps him in Chicago through 2026-27,” Charania wrote on X. “After a two years away from the game, Ball has made a successful, productive return this season.”
Per Yossi Gozlan, Ball is still technically trade-eligible after reaching an extension since his total number falls under the extend-and-trade limit. However, there hasn’t been any indication the Bulls want to cut ties with Ball.
The Bulls invested in Ball ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season and remained extremely patient with him as he recovered from an injury over two full seasons. Since returning, Ball has averaged seven points, three rebounds, and four assists in 30 games.
