Potential Pistons Target Joins Eastern Conference Contender
The Miami Heat looked to retain Caleb Martin before the free agency market opened. According to multiple reports, Martin was betting on landing a higher deal in free agency. With the Detroit Pistons loaded with cap space, Martin could’ve been viewed as a potential signing when free agency opened up.
Instead, the Philadelphia 76ers will land the veteran forward’s services.
On Saturday, the Sixers scooped up Martin on a multi-year deal. While he’s not expected to demand the same salary the Heat originally offered, Martin will get an opportunity to compete on a playoff contender for the 2024-2025 season and beyond.
Meanwhile, the Pistons continue to target valuable veterans on short-term deals, bringing in some immediate help while still preserving cap space.
Martin made sense for Detroit from a fit perspective. In 266 games, he’s knocked down 45 percent of his field goals, and averaged 36 percent from deep. Typically serving a reserve role for both of his former teams, Martin averaged nine points per game.
After a three-year run with the Miami Heat, it seemed Martin was eyeing an increased role. Considering the Pistons are rebuilding with a core of mostly young and developing players, Martin could’ve offered veteran experience, coming from a successful franchise in Miami.
It’s unclear if the Pistons made an offer to Martin or not, but the former Heat forward is officially set to join the Sixers for next year and beyond, as he signed on Saturday. On the same day, Detroit added a new addition via free agency, while retaining a veteran forward.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pistons are bringing in the veteran Malik Beasley on a one-year contract. Hours later, the Pistons agreed to bring back their veteran sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio on a two-year deal.
