Potential Pistons Trade Target Could Avoid Change of Teams
With the trade market closing soon, the Detroit Pistons have been linked to Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. According to HoopsHype, the Pistons are among several teams who have been looking into potentially snagging the veteran.
Considering the state of the Bulls and the fact that Ball is on an expiring deal, he seems like a prime candidate to get moved to a postseason or even championship hopeful.
However, one NBA insider suggests that moving on from Ball is not a guaranteed move in play for the Bulls this season. In fact, Chicago could look to retain him for beyond the 2024-2025 NBA season.
“The Bulls, I'm told, have even shown some interest in re-signing Lonzo Ball once his current contract expires,” Marc Stein reports. “Ball is playing this season on an expiring $21.4 million deal.”
Many expected the Bulls to enter a rebuild ahead of the current season. When DeMar DeRozan left for Sacramento, that was a major domino to fall. Trading away Alex Caruso was another sign that Chicago didn’t see themselves as championship contenders.
Over the weekend, Zach LaVine was finally dealt after spending the last couple of years as a rumored trade candidate. Now, all eyes are on Nikola Vucevic and Ball.
Per Stein, the Bulls “have not been eager” to trade Ball. While teams have braced for a potential buyout occurring, they are reportedly “resistant” to taking that path.
The Bulls acquired Ball ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season. In his first 35 games with the team, Ball posted averages of 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 42 percent from three. Chicago was one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference before he went down with a season-ending injury.
Ball had a tough road getting back to being fully healthy. He ended up missing two seasons. While his career was in question, Ball made a comeback. Leading up to Tuesday’s slate, Ball had 29 appearances under his belt. This season, he’s averaging seven points, three rebounds, and four assists while shooting 35 percent from three.
It’s unclear just how much interest Detroit has in Ball ahead of the deadline, but he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on as Thursday approaches.
