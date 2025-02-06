Potential Pistons Trade Target Lands in Eastern Conference
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, many Detroit Pistons fans have pounded the table for the franchise to make a move to acquire the New Orleans Pelicans star ,Brandon Ingram.
As the trade deadline inched closer, it was becoming increasingly clear that Detroit was unlikely to enter the Ingram sweepstakes.
On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Ingram will be moved this season, re-locating to the Eastern Conference. But it won’t be in Detroit.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ingram is headed to the Toronto Raptors.
In order to land the standout forward, Toronto parted ways with Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.
This season, the Raptors haven’t posed much of a threat in the East. At this stage in the year, they have a 16-35 record, which places them 13th in the conference. Only the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards sit below them.
The decision to acquire Ingram is a major gamble for Toronto, considering the veteran forward is set to become a free agent after he makes $36 million this year. The Raptors are likely confident they can retain the 27-year-old one-time All-Star to become Scottie Barnes’ co-star for years to come.
While a player like Ingram might’ve been an intriguing fit for Detroit, the Pistons haven’t shown signs of being ready to take a swing for a star-caliber player just yet.
This week, Detroit got involved in two trades. They picked up KJ Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers, Lindy Waters III from the Golden State Warriors, and Josh Richardson from the Miami Heat. All three have experience as role players in the NBA, but their potential roles on the team aren’t clear.
Before any in-season deals, the Pistons were in the postseason picture. After a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, they place seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 record.
Detroit hopes to secure a postseason berth for the first time in years, but they remain patient with their roster-building.
