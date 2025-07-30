Promising Pistons Star Lands Massive Praise From NBA Analyst
Year three could be huge for Ausar Thompson. He didn’t end last season with a health setback. He isn’t expected to begin next season with one either, leaving the promising Detroit Pistons player a chance to get a full season and a shot at taking a massive leap.
NBA Analyst Zach Lowe is looking forward to seeing what Thompson will bring to the table for the Pistons. In fact, ‘The Zach Lowe Show’ host recently considered Thompson his most intriguing player for the upcoming NBA season.
“My single most intriguing player for the season is Ausar Thompson from the Detroit Pistons,” said Lowe. “I just think in general, the physicality and the intensity of that Knicks-Pistons series is going to be so good for all of the young players on the Pistons who lived through it.”
In the playoffs, Thompson averaged 23 minutes of action. He took on the task of guarding New York star Jalen Brunson. As expected, Thompson’s defense was a highlight-worthy performance overall, but he showed plenty of flashes on the offensive end as well.
Lowe claimed that Thompson’s offense remains “raw,” but he liked seeing the combination of Thompson and Jalen Duren in the frontcourt go to work on the offensive end. Thompson flashed plenty of value as a cutter and could be successful in a Draymond Green-type role, in the eyes of Lowe.
“My number one reason for Detroit optimism is, I just think Ausar Thompson has a chance to be really, really good and really good sooner than people think,” Lowe added.
“I just think he’s an incredibly exciting player. The defense—he’s just going to be a monster on defense—across every position.”
Since his rookie season in 2023-2024, Thompson was viewed as one of the most productive defenders at the forward position. Last year, nothing changed about that narrative. Thompson remained strong defensively and even showed improvement on offense.
The three-point shot isn’t there, but Thompson found other ways to score. He averaged 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 54 percent from the field in 59 games last year.
During the playoffs, Thompson posted averages of 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
