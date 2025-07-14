Ron Holland Makes Statement on Detroit Pistons Teammate
As expected, Ron Holland has been the star for the Detroit Pistons at the Las Vegas Summer League.
But Holland hasn’t been a alone in that category. After the first game, Daniss Jenkins had plenty of fans talking about him on social media, as the Pistons put a beatdown on the New York Knicks.
When Holland saw a popular Pistons fan label Jenkins as “lowkey tough,” the former fifth-overall pick made a strong statement in response.
@ron2kholland: Ain’t nun lowkey about it!
During the Pistons’ Summer League opener, Jenkins accounted for 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks.
When the Pistons faced the Houston Rockets for their second matchup on Sunday, Jenkins led the way in the scoring department. The second-year veteran accounted for 25 points, making 70 percent of his shots from the field, hitting on all but one of his four three-point attempts, and dishing out six assists.
The Pistons defeated the Rockets 98-83.
Jenkins has been the Pistons’ most notable standout this summer, alongside Holland. Last year, he entered the NBA undrafted out of St. John’s. He signed a two-way deal last July. Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Jenkins appeared in just seven games with the Pistons.
Summer League won’t earn Jenkins a spot in the nightly rotation, but it’s a good start. As long as Jenkins can keep the same momentum going into training camp and the preseason, the Pistons could strongly consider him for a role off the bench.
