All Pistons

Ron Holland Makes Statement on Detroit Pistons Teammate

Ron Holland wants the NBA to know about Daniss Jenkins.

Justin Grasso

Nov 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (00) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (00) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

As expected, Ron Holland has been the star for the Detroit Pistons at the Las Vegas Summer League.

But Holland hasn’t been a alone in that category. After the first game, Daniss Jenkins had plenty of fans talking about him on social media, as the Pistons put a beatdown on the New York Knicks.

When Holland saw a popular Pistons fan label Jenkins as “lowkey tough,” the former fifth-overall pick made a strong statement in response.

@ron2kholland: Ain’t nun lowkey about it!

During the Pistons’ Summer League opener, Jenkins accounted for 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks.

When the Pistons faced the Houston Rockets for their second matchup on Sunday, Jenkins led the way in the scoring department. The second-year veteran accounted for 25 points, making 70 percent of his shots from the field, hitting on all but one of his four three-point attempts, and dishing out six assists.

The Pistons defeated the Rockets 98-83.

Jenkins has been the Pistons’ most notable standout this summer, alongside Holland. Last year, he entered the NBA undrafted out of St. John’s. He signed a two-way deal last July. Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Jenkins appeared in just seven games with the Pistons.

Summer League won’t earn Jenkins a spot in the nightly rotation, but it’s a good start. As long as Jenkins can keep the same momentum going into training camp and the preseason, the Pistons could strongly consider him for a role off the bench.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News