Skepticism Surfaces Over Pistons’ Long-Term Plans for Key Players

Are Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey truly in the Pistons' plans?

Justin Grasso

Mar 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) celebrates after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Soon, the Detroit Pistons will be back at training camp, preparing for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Will they enter the new year with one or two newly-extended players? So far, that’s not the case.

Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey were viewed as potential extension candidates heading into the offseason. So far, there doesn’t seem to be any major developments on that front.

Granted, Detroit’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, stated that he would keep those updates under wraps until something is done. But from the outside looking in, it seems the Pistons just might want to see more before they make a long-term financial commitment to Ivey or Duren.

Could Passing on an Extension be Possible?

Jaden ivey, Jalen Dure
Mar 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) center Isaiah Stewart (28) and center Jalen Duren (0) celebrates in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently suggested that it could be a “logical conclusion” that neither Ivey nor Duren is in the Pistons’ long-term plans.

“That's a possibility, and it's also true that neither 2022 draftee has shown enough to definitively establish himself as a core piece,” he wrote.

“But this is a different financial climate under the new CBA, and one key change is the disappearance of the rubber-stamped rookie-scale extension. Plenty of 2022 class members are also without extensions, including Keegan Murray (No. 4), Bennedict Mathurin (No. 6), Shaedon Sharpe (No. 7), Dyson Daniels (No. 8) and roughly a dozen other first-rounders. Teams are getting smarter about using restricted free agency (which Duren and Ivey will hit next summer if they don't extend) to control the market and avoid overspending.”

Let’s make it clear that the above thoughts were dubbed as potential overreactions at this point in the offseason, but it’s not exactly far-fetched.

Last summer, the Pistons paid Cade Cunningham an All-Star-type of extension before he became an All-Star. It’s certainly not rare for players to land lucrative deals before accomplishing major milestones these days. Signing big contracts is risky—but so is letting core players walk for nothing.

Jalen Duren has started 169 of the 206 games he played for the Pistons across three seasons. He has averaged a double-double for the past two years, posting a career average of 12 points and 10 rebounds per game. His lack of versatility on the offensive end of the floor does carry some concern, hence the Pistons’ rumored search for a big with range this summer, but Duren’s importance in other areas isn’t overlooked.

Jaden Ive
Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As for Jaden Ivey, he proved a lot of people wrong last season by coexisting well with Cade Cunningham within Detroit’s starting five. His three-point shot improved from a 34-percent average to 41 percent. He produced a career-high 18 points per game, along with four assists.

Unfortunately, Ivey played in just 30 games. A leg injury ended his regular season. As a result, he missed the Pistons’ only playoff run since he’s been with the organization. There are two big questions still looming: Can Ivey maintain that high level of production for his typical 70-plus games? And can he be an impact performer during the playoffs?

The Pistons’ front office has a lot to think about in the coming months.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

