Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards Surpassed by Detroit Pistons Player
There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played, but Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is currently leading the NBA in a key statistic.
Recently, Beasley surpassed Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards in total three-pointers made. With 239 on the year, he was a one-make advantage over Edwards, who has 238 makes from deep in 58 outings.
As for Steph Curry, he appeared in 50 games this season. From beyond the arc, the multi-time three-point champion has 222 threes made, which is a nice lead over Jayson Tatum and Tyler Herro, who currently take up the fourth and fifth positions.
Beasley is having quite a memorable year for the Pistons. Over the summer, the veteran wrapped up a one-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. After appearing in 79 games with the Bucks, Beasley signed another short-term contract to join the Pistons.
While Beasley embraced a bench role in Detroit after being a full-time starter for the Bucks, the veteran guard has established himself as a potential Sixth Man of the Year finalist. In 60 games, Beasley has averaged 17 points off the bench. He’s shooting 44 percent from the field and knocking down 42 percent of his threes on nearly 10 attempts per game.
It’s unclear if Beasley will return to Detroit for next season and beyond, but it’s apparent he could generate a crowded market in free agency based on the season he’s put together. In a league where high-volume three-point shooting is a must-need for every team, Beasley has had tons of success there over the last two years.
The fact that he’s neck and neck with Curry and Edwards in a major category goes to show just how impactful he’s been in the Pistons’ pursuit of a playoff run.
