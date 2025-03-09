Steph Curry Makes NBA History vs Detroit Pistons
Heading into Saturday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons, the veteran guard Steph Curry had a chance to reach two major milestones in his career.
The first one was Pistons-centric. When Curry approached the Warriors’ recent matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, he was set to face two teams he never scored 40 points against in a single game. This week, he achieved that feat against the Nets, leaving the Pistons as the lone team standing.
With a 40-point outing against the Pistons, Curry could’ve joined exclusive company as being the next player to have a 40-point showing against all 30 NBA teams. With the second and final matchup between the Pistons and the Warriors in the bag, Curry will have to wait until next year to go for his record.
As for the second milestone, Curry reached it during the second half of Saturday’s matchup. The superstar sharpshooter became the next player in NBA history to notch over 25,000 points in his career.
via @NBA: 25K POINTS FOR STEPH CURRY 🙌 Fitting it comes on a tough turnaround three!
Curry became the 26th player to notch over 25,000 on Saturday night. He currently trails Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who has 25,192 points on the books. He’s one of five players on the list who are still active in the league today.
via @Warriors: A scorer like few others in NBA history. 25,000 points & Stephen is still hungry for more.
In 33 minutes of action on Saturday, Curry shot 8-22 from the field and 12-12 from the charity stripe. It wasn’t his sharpest night from three, as he drained just four of his 15 shots, but he managed to snag 21 of his game-high 32 points during the second half.
Curry led the way for a Warriors victory over the Pistons. In a game where the lead changed over 20 times, Golden State found the edge in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Warriors defeated the Pistons 115-110. With that win, Curry and the Warriors improve to 26-28 on the year. The Pistons drop down to 35-29.
