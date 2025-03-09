Steph Curry’s Cade Cunningham Take After Pistons-Warriors
Heading into Saturday night’s game with the same record, the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors were both looking to keep their hot streaks going. For the young veteran All-Star Cade Cunningham, it was another opportunity to go toe-to-toe with one of the NBA’s most notable guards, Steph Curry.
Aside from the Warriors’ early run, neither team could build a lead and feel comfortable throughout the night. Not only was the game tied on 22 occasions, but the lead changed over 22 times as well.
For the most part, the Pistons had control through the first half and going into the fourth quarter, but Curry came alive and helped lead the Warriors past the Pistons with a major fourth-quarter showing.
After the game, Curry credited Cade Cunningham and his team for being where they are at this season compared to past years. Based on the limited tape he’s seen on Cunningham this year, Curry is quite impressed with the young guard, who continues making strides.
“They have a pretty dynamic team around him where everybody has a specific role, and he’s grown his playmaking and his ability to read defenses and see the floor,” Curry told reporters.
“He’s tough, man. You can’t really take anything away from him, and you can’t really speed him up either. He seems very composed out there every time he has the ball in his hands. There’s a reason they are way better than they were last year because he’s taking that leap, and they put guys around him to help him do that.”
The Warriors tested Cunningham early and often, sending aggressive looks at him defensively. While Cunningham shot 1-4 through the first quarter of action, he took care of the ball with zero turnovers. In the second quarter, the Warriors had a slight breakthrough. Cunningham scored five points with three of those points coming from the charity stripe. He also coughed the ball up on three possessions.
Cunningham had a quiet first half for Detroit, scoring just seven points with as many assists as turnovers, but he came out firing in the second half. In the third quarter, Cunningham went 6-7 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line to score 19 points. He tacked on five more points in the fourth quarter.
By the end of the night, Cunningham finished with 31 points, four rebounds, and five assists. While he was productive and composed in the eyes of Curry, turnovers were still a major issue for the dynamic playmaker. Cunningham accounted for a game-high nine turnovers. While he’s been taking better care of the ball as of late, there are still some things he has to improve before playing in high-intensity matchups like Saturday’s every time the Pistons step foot on the court in the playoffs.
