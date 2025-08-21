Stephen A. Smith Gives High Praise to the Detroit Pistons
Heading into the 2025 season, the Detroit Pistons were one of the league's biggest laughing stocks after posting the worst record the previous year. However, amid a flurry of changes, their perception around the NBA has changed drastically.
In the past year, the Pistons have gone from being viewed as a franchise with no direction to a budding contender in the Eastern Conference. They tripled their win total under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, largely due to the stellar play of guard Cade Cunningham. Though their postseason run was brief, Detroit turned a lot of heads this season.
Following their historic turnaround, many have sung the praises of the Pistons. Among the latest to do so was one of the biggest talking heads in the NBA.
Stephen A. Smith raves about the Detroit Pistons
Last week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith joined Gilbert Arenas on his podcast to discuss a variety of NBA topics. While previewing the 2026 season, he took some time to give his thoughts on the Pistons.
Stephen A. had nothing but praise for Detroit, stating that they are a team on the rise and he is a believer in their capabilities moving forward.
"I do like Detroit, and I think they're coming," Stephen A. said. "I like them, I really do. Cunningham, brother can ball. Silky smooth, can really do some things. They're well coached by Bickerstaff as well. I wouldn't sleep on Detroit."
Coming off a successful 2025 season, it was a rather quiet summer for the Pistons. That said, they are still a major team to watch in the East. If their young core can continue to grow, Detroit will have an interesting blend of talent capable of pulling off a deep run.
The key thing for Detroit heading into the 2026 season is health and internal growth. Jaden Ivey will be returning after missing the end of last year due to a leg injury. Also, Ausar Thompson is in the midst of his first healthy offseason in the NBA. Given these circumstances, both players are in a good position to take a step forward in their development.
With their newfound momentum, the Pistons have to keep building on their success if they're going to maintain their upward trajectory and grow into a viable title contender.
