Timberwolves Make Critical Decision on Ex-Pistons Big Man
To the free agency market, Luka Garza went. The former Detroit Pistons big man saw his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, decline his club option over the weekend.
With a looming $2.35 million on the table, the Timberwolves decided to opt out. When free agency opened up on Monday, Garza was free to speak with any interested teams.
What’s next for the former Pistons center? Well, it seemed that a return to Minnesota shouldn’t have been ruled out. According to The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Chris Hine, Garza “could still end up back on the Wolves.”
However, the Boston Celtics will prevent that from happening. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Luka Garza is signing a multi-year deal with the Boston Celtics.
Coming out of Iowa in 2021, Garza was a notable name in the NBA Draft. As a former four-star college recruit, Garza put together two strong final campaigns at Iowa. He started 31 games during his senior season, producing 24 points and nine rebounds per game. He shot 55 percent from the field and knocked down 44 percent of his threes.
The rebuilding Pistons took a chance on Garza in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He was the 52nd overall selection. During his rookie season, Garza played in 32 games. He even collected five starts, which remains his career-high at this point.
Seeing the court for an average of 12 minutes per game, Garza put up six points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged three rebounds.
Heading into his second season with the Pistons, Garza’s option was declined. He was a free agent, who landed interest from the Timberwolves. He was converted to a two-way contract. Over time, Garza landed another standard deal with the Timberwolves, and even re-signed with them last summer.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Garza came off the bench for an average of five minutes in 39 games. On the court, he produced four points and one rebound per game.
At this stage of his career, Garza has 124 appearances under his belt. As a limited participant, Garza has produced five points and two rebounds per game. For what it’s worth, he also garnered plenty of opportunities in the G League, where he earned plenty of awards.
