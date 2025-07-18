Veteran Sharpshooter Eager to Play Alongside Pistons Big Men
During free agency, the Detroit Pistons added more shooting to the roster by acquiring Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat. As he embarks on this next chapter of his career, the veteran opened up on playing alongside a pair of key players.
Similar to the Malik Beasley signing last year, Robinson has the potential to come in and have an immediate impact on the Pistons. He is a proven three-point specialist who thrives when playing off movement. Playing alongside one of the NBA's top playmakers in Cade Cunningham, Robinson could certainly put together a career year in Detroit with a larger role.
While Robinson will serve as a kick-out option for Cunningham, he'll also be getting familiar with the Pistons' frontcourt rotation. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart will likely be setting endless screens for the sharpshooting wing to create clean looks for him from beyond the arc.
Earlier this week, Robinson popped up at Summer League to support the Pistons' young players with the rest of his new teammates. He also ended up speaking to the media, where he dove into the roster as a whole. Robinson had nothing but praise for Duren and Stewart, citing that they'll be helping him succeed in his new situation.
"JD, he's a special talent man," Robinson said. "I'm really excited to play with him, Stew as well. The way they set screens, create opportunities for guys. Both of them are lob threats, the opportunity to get the ball back to them after drawing two. Their versatility is special."
Robinson spent years playing alongside a dynamic center talent in Bam Adebayo in Miami, and now will hope to have similar success with Duren.
