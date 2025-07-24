All Pistons

Veteran Sharpshooter Opens Up on Seamless Fit With Pistons

Duncan Robinson feels he is a clear fit with Detroit.

Kevin McCormick

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons once again found themselves in search of outside shooting to put around their young core. For the second summer in a row, they managed to find an established veteran who provides a complementary skill set while also fully embracing the city as a whole.

Heading into the summer, all signs pointed towards the Pistons bringing back Malik Beasley. However, that changed just before free agency when he got caught up in off-court drama. This resulted in Trajan Langdon having to pivot as he filled out the roster. He managed to find a new three-point specialist to bring in, working out a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat for Duncan Robinson.

As an effective high-volume shooter, Robinson is someone who can come in and have an immediate impact for the Pistons. Following a seven-year run in Miami, the 31-year-old is fully embracing his new situation. During a recent interview, Robinson opened up on how he feels he not only fits with the Pistons, but the city of Detroit as well.

Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“When I think of a city like Detroit, I think of resilience,” Robinson said. “I think of a city that’s seen the highest highs and the lowest lows, and is still finding a way to bounce back. I think that embodies the people that inhabit it. And that’s very much in tune and in line with everything my career has been.”

While on the Heat, Robinson had the opportunity to be a rotation player on a team that pulled off multiple deep playoff runs and nearly fulfilled its championship aspirations. He'll now look to bring those experiences to the Pistons as they slowly start to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin McCormick
