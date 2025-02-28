Will Ausar Thompson Return for Pistons-Nuggets?
As the Detroit Pistons took care of business against the Boston Celtics at home earlier this week, they had a bit of a health scare. Ausar Thompson looked to be shaken up, resulting in an early exit.
With the time winding down in the second half, the Pistons weren’t taking any chances with the second-year wing. Thompson was ruled out for the rest of the game. Fortunately, his setback was due to cramps. There didn’t seem to be an initial injury threat.
The official NBA injury report reflects that, as Thompson’s name was left off, deeming him available for the matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
In Thompson’s latest outing against the Celtics, he checked in for 27 minutes as a starter. The young standout produced seven points on 3-6 shooting from the field. He made noise with a highlight-worthy crossover on Jayson Tatum and also dished out two assists.
Once again, Thompson’s defense shined bright. Against the Celtics, he accounted for five steals and six rebounds. Thompson finished the game as a plus-15. The Pistons picked up their eighth win in a row.
Since early January, the Pistons have relied on Thompson as an everyday starter. Their decision to do so has paid off, as his defense and developing offensive game consistently makes a difference. Over the past 22 games Thompson played, the second-year veteran has averaged 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.
Barring any unexpected changes, Thompson will be on the court for the Pistons on Friday night. The Pistons and the Nuggets are slated for a 7 PM ET tip time.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group