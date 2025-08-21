Young Pistons Player Makes Cameo in Cade Cunningham’s Post
Ron Holland is entering his second NBA season.
The Detroit Pistons’ former first-round pick is establishing a close connection with his team’s star player, and recently attended Cunningham’s latest hometown event to support the one-time All-Star.
After the event took place, Cunninham shared a handful of photos as a recap on Instagram. Holland appeared in the photo dump.
In recent seasons, the Pistons have had top picks in the NBA Draft. Going through a rebuilding phase, the team has built their current roster full of high-end selections. Both, Cunningham and Holland made their way to Detroit in the same way.
Cunningham was selected by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State University. At the time, he was the No. 1 player entering the draft. The Pistons won the lottery and didn’t hesitate to select Cunningham, making him the face of the franchise.
Last year, the Pistons were coming off a 14-68 season. They held the highest odds to win the No. 1 pick, but a similar trend took place. Detroit fell to No. 5.
Although Ron Holland wasn’t a popular projection for the Pistons in 2024, he was the actual pick. Coming from the NBA G League Ignite program, Holland instantly earned a role within the Pistons’ rotation.
As a rookie, Holland played all but one game for the Pistons. He came off the bench for 79 matchups, averaging 16 minutes of playing time.
The young forward produced six points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. He also came down with three rebounds per game. While Holland didn’t stand out on the stat sheet, his defensive intensity was a major bonus for the Pistons’ bench.
This year, it’s going to be all about progression for Holland, who worked on improving his offensive value. The second-year forward showed a lot of promise during the Pistons’ Summer League run. He flashed an efficient three-point shot, which could go a long way if it translates to the regular season.
Cunningham and Holland are working on their chemistry on and off the court, as they’ll be teammates for years to come. This season, the Pistons have high hopes of making another impressive run after clinching a spot in the playoffs last year.
