Zion Williamson's Final Status vs Detroit Pistons Revealed

Zion Williamson was listed as questionable against Detroit Pistons.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons hit the road for the start of a three-game road trip. They'll kick things off against a New Orleans Pelicans team that could be without its star player.

Heading into this matchup, the Pelicans had numerous players listed on their injury report. Among those to make an appearance was Zion Williamson, who was questionable due to personal reasons. The former All-Star was out of action in New Orleans' previous matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

After being on the injury report all day, the Pelicans have made a final decision regarding Williamson's status. He will get the nod to play on Monday night as he's been upgraded to available.

Williamson was sidelined for most of the first half of the season, but has since been able to return to action for the Pelicans. He's played in 28 games thus far, averaging 24.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG in that time.

Due to the litany of injuries they've dealt with this season, the Pelicans find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Seeing that they don't have much to compete for this season, the Pistons can't afford to waste this opportunity to get back on track. Despite droppping their last two games, Detroit is still in position to climb in the Eastern Conference.

Monday will be the first of two meetings between these teams within the next week. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

