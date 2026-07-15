In the past, a select few of undrafted players have gone on to have an impact on an NBA roster. For the Pistons, that has been Daniss Jenkins. An undrafted guard out of St. John’s, Jenkins worked his way up from the G League squad, the Motor City Cruise, to become a key player in the Pistons' rotation.

Last season with the Pistons, Jenkins' emergence was one of the biggest storylines of Detroit’s 60-win regular season as he recorded 9.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.

Now, ahead of the 2026-27 regular season, two players on the Pistons Summer League roster who also went undrafted are looking to make a push to Detroit’s roster.

Here’s a breakdown of those two players.

Isaac Jones, Center

Nov 17, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Monte Morris (3) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons forward Isaac Jones (13) defends during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently a two-way center for the Pistons, Jones spent the majority of his time last season with the Motor City Cruise. In the four games he played with the Pistons last season after Detroit picked him up off waivers from the Sacramento Kings, Jones averaged 1.5 points per game.

Throughout the Summer League, Jones has been building his case for an expanded role on the Pistons roster. In the Pistons' three Summer League matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks, Jones has scored in double figures in every one.

Jones' best performance came in the Pistons Summer League opener loss to the 76ers, in which he led Detroit with 22 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 9-for-15 shooting from the field.

Jones looks to finish the Summer League strong as the Pistons face the Phoenix Suns in their final scheduled Summer League matchup on Wednesday and also have a fifth game to play. The Pistons' fifth Summer League opponent is TBD.

Brice Williams, Guard

Oct 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) reacts with Detroit Pistons guard Brice Williams (13) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While considered a long shot to make the Pistons' final roster for the 2026-27 season, guard Brice Williams has shown promise in the Summer League but has also been inconsistent. In the Pistons' 103-94 win over the Cavaliers, Williams was the second-leading scorer behind 2025 second-round pick guard Chaz Lanier, with 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Inconsistency, however, was on full display for Williams in the Pistons' other two Summer League games against the Cavaliers and Knicks, as Williams struggled shooting from the field and combined for 14 points.

Williams is fresh off a G-League season with the Cruise in which he averaged 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. To have a chance at cracking the Pistons roster, Williams will need to put together a strong showing in Detroit’s last two Summer League games and impress during the preseason.