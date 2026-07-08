3 Things To Watch in Pistons Summer League Opener vs. 76ers
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The Detroit Pistons will officially open up 2026 NBA Summer League play on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be the first of four scheduled matchups for the Pistons in the Summer League.
As the Pistons open Summer League play against the 76ers, here are three things for Pistons fans to watch.
Ebuka Okorie’s Pistons Debut
Highlighting the Pistons Summer League roster is No. 17 overall pick guard Ebuka Okorie out of Stanford, as he’ll see his first action against NBA competition. With high expectations entering the 2026-27 NBA season as a rookie and the potential to be a key depth piece for the Pistons, it’ll be interesting to see how much action Okorie sees throughout the Summer League and the impact that he can have.
The Pistons went 3-2 during the Summer League last season, with their two losses coming to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs. Okorie looks to lead the Pistons to an even better showing in the Summer League.
Ugonna Onyenso
Another one of the Pistons' selections, former Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso, will be a player to watch for Detroit in the opener against the Philadelphia 76ers and throughout the Summer League.
After not having a second-round draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pistons acquired Onyenso from the New York Knicks at No. 53 overall after he was first selected by the Houston Rockets. In his one season with Virginia following previous stints with the Kansas State Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats, Onyenso averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
History has shown that second-round draft picks can develop into valuable players on an NBA roster, and Onyenso looks to make his first case that he can bring value to the Pistons during the Summer League.
Pistons G-League Players
A select few of the players from the Pistons G-League squad, the Motor City Cruise, will play on Detroit’s Summer League team. The players from the Cruise set to compete include forward Dawson Garcia and center Brice Williams, both of whom were among the top scorers from the Cruise.
An impressive performance by either of the two in the Summer League, and they could be moved up to the Pistons roster next season. Tolu Smith and Daniss Jenkins are among the two former Cruise players now on the Pistons roster.
Jenkins, however, is the one who has taken his game to an even higher level and made an impact at the next step. Last season with the Pistons, Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17