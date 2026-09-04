3 Detroit Pistons Players Whose Roles Could Change Most This Season

When the Detroit Pistons tip off the 2026-27 NBA season on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena against the Boston Celtics, their roster will feature some returning faces and new additions.

Fresh off an impressive 2025-26 season that saw them finish as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed with 60 wins, the Pistons now set their sights on a year looking to be among the best in an improved East.

Cade Cunningham will lead the charge for the Pistons. However, a few Pistons players could see their roles expand during a pivotal third season under coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Here are those three Pistons players and what their roles may be.

Ausar Thompson

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ausar Thompson has his sights set on what fans hope is a big year for the Pistons. In his three seasons with the franchise, the Pistons' 2023 No. 5 overall pick has blossomed into one of the NBA’s best young defensive stars.

Last season, Thompson was named an NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalist before losing the award to Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. Thompson led the NBA in steals last season, averaging 2.0 per game.

While his defense is what he’s known for, his play on offense remains the biggest question mark. Thompson’s offensive potential is there, and this season he looks to show it. An improved Thompson on offense will benefit the Pistons as they prepare to compete in a stacked Eastern Conference.

Daniss Jenkins

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) defends Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Daniss Jenkins' emergence was among the more exciting stories to watch for the Pistons. The former undrafted free agent from the St. John Red Storm and two-way player with the Motor City Cruise rose to stardom in his first season with the Pistons as a full-time rotational piece.

Jenkins played in 72 regular-season games, averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. In the postseason, Jenkins continued to showcase his talents in the playoff series against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, even earning a place in the Pistons' starting lineup.

Jenkins finished the postseason averaging 11.6 points in the Pistons' seven-game Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Five of those seven games featured Jenkins scoring in double figures.

Now entering the 2026-27 season, Jenkins will continue to improve for the Pistons. While he won’t be featured in the starting lineup, Jenkins will again be a key rotational piece and could see more minutes than last season.

Isaiah Joe

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improving their three-point shooting was a top priority for the Pistons this offseason. Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe was among the additions who shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc last season.

Joe is an efficient three-point shooter, but he’s also an aggressive defender, a trait that will help him fit well with a Pistons team that excels at turning defense into offense. While Robinson is expected to play guard next to Cunningham, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bickerstaff mixes it up and inserts Joe into the starting lineup.

Similar to Robinson, Joe excels as a catch-and-shoot three-point shooter. During the regular season with the Thunder, Joe shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. Joe brings NBA championship experience to the Pistons, having won the title with the Thunder in 2025 over the Indiana Pacers.