Pistons Salary Cap Breakdown: Payroll, Tax Position, and Future Flexibility

While Jalen Duren’s potential contract extension still looms large heading into September, the Detroit Pistons roster is pretty much set for the 2026-27 NBA season. In an improved Eastern Conference, the Pistons look to remain one of the NBA’s top teams following a 2025-26 season in which they finished as a No. 1 seed and secured 60 wins.

This offseason, the Pistons made five additions to their roster in trades and free agency. In trades, the Pistons acquired Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, along with forward Taurean Prince and guard Gary Harris from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pistons also added Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins and Sacramento Kings guard Elijah Harkless in free agency. These additions could provide the support the Pistons need not only in depth but also in three-point shooting, which was a major concern last season.

With these additions, here’s a breakdown of the Pistons payroll, tax position, and future flexibility as fans start counting down the days to their season opener on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Pistons Payroll and Tax Position Entering 2026-27 Season

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Pistons continue to negotiate a deal with Jalen Duren with training camp on the horizon, Detroit’s current payroll entering the 2026-27 season is around $136.2 million. As expected, Cade Cunningham is their highest-paid player, earning over $50 million annually.

After the latest offseason signings and acquisitions, the Pistons are currently about $36.5 million below the luxury tax line. This makes what the Pistons decide to do with Duren extremely important as the season approaches. Giving Duren the qualifying offer saves the Pistons money but makes him an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Detroit Pistons Future Flexibility

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for their future, the Pistons are in a good position, as they are guaranteed all their future first-round NBA Draft picks. With the Pistons looking to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference this season, Detroit looks to add future talent to put alongside their core three of Cunningham, Duren, and Thompson.

Entering this offseason, many fans were expecting Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon to make a big move to acquire a potential future co-star for Cade Cunningham. That, however, didn’t come to fruition, and those dreams remain unfulfilled for Pistons fans.

Next season’s trade deadline, however, presents the Pistons with that opportunity, and they have movable pieces, including John Collins and Isaiah Joe.