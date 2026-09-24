The Pistons have some new faces on the roster entering the 2026-2027 season.

That list includes John Collins, Isiah Joe, Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, all of whom are expected to play big roles in carving out a lane to a top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The players they lost in the offseason were Tobias Harris, Isiah Stewart, Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser.

Fortunately, the return made up for the losses, setting them up nicely to not decline this year.

With Jalen Duren still not deciding where he will be, the Pistons are still looking for someone to step up and help Cade Cunningham.

Here are three pistons who could take a major leap this season and help the team find new success:

1. Ausar Thompson

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the first half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first player is the one they just signed for 5 years for 155 million dollars, Ausar Thompson.

Thompson is one of the best athletes in the NBA and one of the best defenders that the league has seen. He averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and shot 52% from the field. His outside shot has some question marks, only shooting 25% from 3 in the regular season and 14% in the playoffs.

Where Thompson could take the next step is by being able to use his athletic ability as a playmaker in the open floor to help create for others and himself. If he is able to develop a mid-range jump shot or an outside shot, he will be a nightmare to guard.

2. Isaiah Joe

Isiah Joe (11) during the Thunder Media Day for the 25-26 NBA season at the Paycom Center Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The next player who could take a step is Joe, one of the newest members of the team.

Joe came from the Oklahoma City Thunder and won a championship there, but last year did not see the floor much off the bench in the playoffs. He averaged 11 points a game, while shooting 45% from the field and 42% from 3. His minutes took a hit, with only 11 in the playoffs and over 21 during the regular season.

Isiah Joe brings a lot of shooting with 40% from 3 and spacing to this Pistons team which can help Cunningham have more space to drive or create for his teammates.

3. Ron Holland

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (5) and center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last player who could take a step for the Pistons is Holland.

Holland was a rookie last season, averaging 8 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field. He only averaged 9 minutes in the playoffs, but during the regular season was about 20 minutes a game.

Standing at 6-8, 206 pounds, Holland provides great size along with defense to go with Ausar Thompson, and that could create nightmares for the offense.

If he can play in longer spurts of the game and provide great defense and energy for head coach JB Bickerstaff, then he will be able to turn into a great role player.

The Pistons will open up their preseason schedule against the Phoenix Suns on October 5th at 7 p.m. Cade Cunningham is a superstar in this league, but the big questions will be whether they can get more help in the scoring department and whether their defense will be enough to win games.

If these can all happen, then the Pistons will be poised to make a deeper playoff run.