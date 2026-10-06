The Detroit Pistons were eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games and have had plenty of time to think it over in the offseason.

They played their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, standing out and securing a victory, winning 104-102.

In the close-knit affair, different players were able to make their marks, but these three showcased their abilities at a high level and put themselves in position for further minutes moving forward:

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) is hit in the mouth by Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) taking the ball to the basket in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. John Collins

John Collins was recently acquired in the offseason after the loss of forward Tobias Harris. Collins brings great toughness and athleticism as a lob threat. He can also space the floor to allow his teammates to drive.

It did not take long for Collins to fit right into Detroit basketball, as he got into a scuffle with Suns forward Dillion Brooks within the first 5 minutes of the game. He finished the game with 10 points and three rebounds, along with two steals, while shooting 5-8 shooting in just 17 minutes of play

He can be someone that will provide great defense, rebounding and athleticism to this Pistons team

2. Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson has already proven himself as one of the best athletes and defenders last season by being on the All-NBA First Team while leading the league in steals with two a game.

In his preseason game against the Suns, he was still a menace on the defensive side of the ball, but his offensive side looked very promising. He scored 10 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, with two rebounds and three steals.

The biggest promise of Thompson's game was his ability to make the midrange shot, and if he can make that shot, look out.

Ausar Thompson 10 PTS (5-8 FG), 2 AST, 2 REB, 3 STL, 1 BLK in 18 minutes vs. Suns



That mid-range jumper is looking nice 👀 https://t.co/NO26ckRjzl pic.twitter.com/0gGuj53Wpj — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 6, 2026

3. Ron Holland

Ron Holland could have a breakout season, and after a great preseason game to start the 2026-27 season, he looks poised to.

He led all scorers with 14 points while not shooting the best, going 4-for-14, but was able to stand out with a nice five steals. Being able to make up for his lackluster efforts at the rim with poise defensively was a nice sign that he wasn't getting in his own head.

He is a player who provides defense and great length for this Pistons squad while providing shooting on the outside.

Ron Holland producing 7 stocks and 14 points in preseason game 1...



Such a freaky athletic disruptor, love what he brings to a team. Hardnose hoops. Give us that stand-still shooting accuracy leap and we have a good starting caliber player on our hands. pic.twitter.com/JlzdiGPELI — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 6, 2026

These players can help the Pistons have another strong year in a tough Eastern Conference, but the big question remains whether Jalen Duren will be an all-star caliber player this year

Jalen Duren did not see the court in the opening preseason game and will most likely not be in a preseason game moving forward.

The Pistons will have some time off before their next preseason game on Saturday, Oct. 10, against the Wizards at 7 p.m.