John Collins Has Already Endeared Himself to Detroit Basketball

In Detroit’s preseason victory against the Phoenix Suns, it was the debut of the Pistons’ biggest free-agent addition, forward John Collins.

The 29-year-old is better known for his athletic alley-oop dunks than for getting into dustups on the court. But it did not take long for his first scuffle in a Detroit Pistons uniform.

About five minutes into the first quarter, Collins and Suns forward Dillon Brooks barreled into each other while boxing out for a rebound off an Isaiah Joe three-point attempt. Collins was able to grab the board, but could not go back up for a putback before getting hugged by Brooks.

Collins then reached out with his right hand and grabbed Brooks by the neck, letting him know that he did not appreciate it going that far. Brooks and Collins had to be separated by teammates before the officials went to replay.

DILLON BROOKS AND JOHN COLLINS GET CHIPPY



5 MINS INTO PRESEASON GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZQQmNF0qYM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2026

Eventually after a prolonged review, the referees called a Flagrant One on Collins for holding Brooks by the neck, then a technical foul against Brooks for his role in the altercation.

In his debut for the Detroit Pistons, Collins was solid, going for ten points and three boards in less than 17 minutes. But because of that play, the willingness to scrap with one of the NBA’s biggest villains and enemies, he already fits in perfectly with the Pistons’ mentality.

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Basketball is known for toughness, players never backing down from a challenge and Pistons teammates always sticking up for each other, no matter what. After the play, Collins was seen chatting with All-Star center Jalen Duren about what they could do on the floor together in the same frontcourt.

If John Collins could provide what someone like Isaiah Stewart brought to this team for years while also giving the Pistons juice offensively, Detroit may be able to keep up in the East, despite losing Tobias Harris to San Antonio.

Despite the Pistons’ first-half struggles against Phoenix, they did a great job battling back in the second half. Four players scored exactly ten points, with reserve forward Ron Holland II leading the way with 14 points.

Collins may have a tough task in his next matchup if he is in the lineup. The Pistons are not in action again until Saturday, Oct. 10, when they travel to Washington, D.C., for a preseason duel with the Wizards. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from Capital One Arena.