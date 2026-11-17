The Pistons are 8-4 on the season, with their most recent loss coming to an Eastern Conference foe in the Miami Heat, 137-117.

Their other losses have come to the Lakers, 76ers, and the Knicks. The Pistons' most impressive wins were back-to-back wins over the Wizards, with the second game being Cade Cunningham's best game of the season.

The Pistons are at the top of the conference, but these five players need to show up for them to take that next step.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) makes a three point field goal over Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Duncan Robinson

He is this team's sharpshooter for good reason, and he has had a great start, averaging 17 points per game while shooting 47-109 (43%) from downtown.

He will need to be able to put pressure on the defense from the outside, knocking down shots, but also his gravity will open up his teammates to get some baskets as well.

In all the Pistons' wins so far this season, Robinson has been a big contributing factor and will need to be one to get back to the top.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) warms up against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. John Collins

John Collins is a player that can provide a lot for this team and has been a big reason they are 8-4.

He is a mobile power forward who can space the floor and shoot while being a great rim threat. He has scored 20-plus points in two games this season but only averages about 10 points per game.

If he is more aggressive and more consistent with his scoring, this team will take a big leap forward. He is shooting 39% from the three-point line and 45% from the field.

His two way abillity will be crucial moving forward for this Pistons team.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) defends Detroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson (9) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson has taken a leap this offseason for the Pistons, averaging 10 points per game and shooting 50% from the field.

He recently had his first career triple-double against the Wizards, where he had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. He has the ability to do whatever this team needs him to do.

His defense is what makes this team so tough to score on, but the biggest part of his game will need to be his offense for this team to be the number one team in the East.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) dunks against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Paul Reed

Paul Reed has done a good job, as you could ask, coming into the starting center position for the Pistons. Jalen Duren is still sidelined for the foreseeable future and has done the job.

He averages 11 points and eight rebounds, shooting 55% from the field. Whenever Duren does come back, he will go back to being the punch off the bench, but his starting minutes have been key in this 8-4 start by Detroit.

He is a mobile forward who can alter shots while also being able to score in the paint against other bigs.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Ron Holland

He might be the biggest X-factor when it comes to the potential of this team. He has great size and defensive ability, but the offense can sometimes be inconsistent.

He has scored double figures in two games this season, with 18 against the Nets and 11 against the Hornets.

He is shooting 30% from the field and 30% from three, these numbers will need to be better because he will get minutes for his defensive prowess.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) defends Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These five players will have to step up in order for the Pistons to take the next step.

Cade Cunningham has been spectacular so far this season, and he will need to continue his play all season long.

The Pistons next game is against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m.