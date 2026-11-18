Write the Detroit Pistons off if you dare.

Despite missing key players such as Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and Isaiah Joe, and trailing the San Antonio Spurs by double digits, the Pistons showed the heart of a champion by prevailing 105-93 in Texas.

In the process, Detroit snapped the 12-game winning streak the Spurs had been famed for going into the game, and they did it through resilience, teamwork, and their main weapon of suffocating defense, which held the Spurs to 93 points – their lowest total all year.

had to get every angle pic.twitter.com/EG2ZqSqzDh — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 18, 2026

Pistons’ win in San Antonio sends a statement

On the back of Detroit’s 60-win regular season last year, they faced pressure to perform this term, but are delivering the goods.

Their win over San Antonio shows their winning pedigree as they improve to 9-4, building directly on a 60–22 campaign last season that lifted them to the No. 1 seed in the East.

Plus, the Pistons already own early-season wins over the Celtics, 76ers, and now the Spurs, with those teams occupying the top two spots in the East and the top spot in the West, respectively.

Cade Cunningham paced the offense with 27 points and 6 assists against San Antonio, while Ausar Thompson stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals.

Daniss Jenkins’ stock continued to rise as well, as he chipped in with 25 points.

Go DJ, that's my DJ pic.twitter.com/qU60SMqz4G — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 18, 2026

Getting this victory against a team that made the NBA Finals last season and boasted a 12-2 record beforehand, and without Duren, Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II, and Isaiah Joe, further demonstrates real championship-caliber resilience.

Elite defense: Thy name is the Detroit Pistons

Once again, the Pistons’ hallmark, their calling card, came into the spotlight in San Antonio, and that was their defense.

Detroit stifled one of the league's leading offenses without starting center Jalen Duren. They held San Antonio to just 39 second-half points and 0.65 points per play in the half-court over the final three quarters.

Despite what sounds like a monster double-double of 25 points and 18 rebounds, they kept Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in check.

The Frenchman took 23 field-goal attempts for those 25 points and relied heavily on the three-ball due to the attention he was drawing.

Wembanyama only went 1-for-8 from deep. Dylan Harper provided some support with 20 points. But that was it.

But in this early part of the season, Detroit has shown they have multiple threats beyond Cunningham.

While Jenkins exploded for 25 points, with 21 in that second half against the Spurs, he is certainly stepping up; however, Detroit still lacks a proven, night-in-night-out secondary scorer next to Cunningham, needed deep into the season for a seven-game playoff series.

The win against San Antonio was a good start, but the Pistons need to continue building.