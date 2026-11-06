3 Trade Targets the Pistons Should Consider Before Making a Run at the Eastern Conference

From a 14-win season to 60 wins in less than three years, and now looking like they are maintaining their NBA title-contending status, the Detroit Pistons have been transformed.

Much of that has been attributed to Cade Cunningham, and this season, the Pistons have strengthened their perimeter threat and floor spacing. However, there is always more room for improvement. After all, no team is perfect.

Could these three trade ideas be the key to making Detroit close to perfection?

Kyrie Irving

It’s no shock that Kyrie Irving features. He would likely appear on many teams' trade-dream lists, especially as Irving’s Dallas Mavericks look to change their squad.

Detroit has emerged as a team eager to pair Irving with Cunningham. Boasting Irving's services would immediately address the Pistons’ lack of a secondary ball-handler while adding elite off-ball shooting, floor spacing, and a championship-proven closer for high-pressure moments.

However, acquiring Irving’s $39.5M contract would likely require a massive blockbuster package, forcing Detroit to eat away at their depth or an emerging player, along with hefty draft capital.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

If the Pistons are put off by taking on Irving’s contract, a suitable option would be Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who may be the better pick of the three.

The reigning NBA Most Improved Player is on a team-friendly contract with Minnesota and has developed into one of the league’s premier two-way perimeter wings.

He offers good production, complemented by just enough secondary shot creation to slightly ease the burden on Cunningham without disrupting the offense’s flow or demanding a larger role.

He has surfaced in previous multi-team trade scenarios involving Detroit, often as part of larger Kyrie Irving discussions. However, pursuing him in a standalone deal would give the Pistons an opportunity to strengthen their wing defense without significantly depleting their future assets.

Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III has been a favorite of the Pistons for some time and, at 6’8”, is a good wing player and boasts freakish athleticism.

Murphy is also a deadly 40% shooter from beyond the arc who brings the versatility to defend multiple positions on the perimeter. His age and skill set align perfectly with Detroit’s young core, making him an ideal partner for Cunningham.

The big downside to going after Murphy is that the Pelicans do not want to engage in trade talks unless there is a lot in it for them. This means a lot of draft capital and, like Irving, a young prospect heading the other way.

