5 Trade Targets Who Could Turn the Pistons Into Legitimate Championship Contenders

Last season, the Detroit Pistons ruled the Eastern Conference, but they unravelled in the playoffs. You sensed they were not quite a serious contender yet.

But they were getting there.

This season, they’ve started strong at 7-3, but had to rediscover their form with a convincing win over the Washington Wizards on Monday after two straight losses.

While they’ve enjoyed a positive beginning, you still feel that the Pistons lack one more piece to their title puzzle.

Whether that’s a former NBA champion-turned veteran, a wing player or another 20-point-a-game scorer, there is a key ingredient that could lift Detroit to a legitimate title team.

So, which target could do just that?

Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy is an ideal two-way wing that would work well alongside Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

At 6’8”, he offers solid catch-and-shoot spacing, versatile defense and effective off-ball movement.

His shooting would punish teams for helping off Cunningham, complementing Detroit’s young core and making their half-court offense harder to defend in a seven-game playoff series.

Naz Reid

Naz Reid offers versatile frontcourt floor spacing, along with the confidence to shoot from three while providing secondary shot creation.

With Jalen Duren hampered by a hamstring injury, Reid offers long-term stability. He can complement Duren or anchor five-out small-ball units during the big moments.

As a frontcourt player, Reid is highly versatile and can be a nightmare to play against.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving offers unmatched shot creation, elite ball-handling and experience playing alongside a primary playmaker like Cunningham.

His offensive versatility would provide Detroit with another dynamic scoring option while reducing the pressure on Cunningham.

The Pistons’ front office has previously demonstrated an interest in Irving’s skill set, recognising his ability to elevate an offense.

In crucial moments, Irving’s isolation scoring, clutch shot-making and championship experience would give Detroit an advantage.

His presence could transform the Pistons’ offensive ceiling and make them a more dangerous Eastern Conference contender.

Derrick White

Derrick White is one of the NBA’s elite two-way guards.

He brings secondary playmaking, intelligent ball movement, reliable three-point shooting, and All-Defensive-calibre perimeter defense.

Adding White would give Detroit a formidable defensive backcourt alongside Cunningham and Thompson, strengthening their perimeter defense while taking a key contributor away from an Eastern Conference rival.

Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. is among the NBA’s most lethal movement shooters and scoring forwards.

Standing 6’9”, he has the size and shooting touch to rise above defenders and get clean looks even under heavy pressure.

Detroit’s physical perimeter defenders could help cover for Porter Jr.’s defensive limitations, allowing him to focus on what he does best - spacing the floor, knocking down shots and providing the Pistons with another high-level scoring threat in the starting lineup.