Best Second Round Draft Picks in Detroit Pistons History
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Over the years, NBA franchises have selected several gems in the second round. Several teams have been fortunate enough to draft a player with their second-round pick who even changed the trajectory of their franchise. Willis Reed (New York Knicks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), and Manu Ginobili (San Antonio Spurs) are among those second-round selections who have gone on to have successful NBA careers.
The Pistons are no strangers to this, as one player they selected in the second round played a big role in their franchise winning an NBA championship. Here’s a look at the best second-round picks by the Pistons in their franchise history.
Dennis Rodman (1986)
Without a doubt, the Pistons' best second-round selection in franchise history was big man Dennis Rodman, who Detroit selected in the 1986 NBA Draft. Before joining Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Rodman spent seven seasons in the Motor City, where, alongside Isaiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, and Joe Dumars, the Pistons won back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.
Rodman won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the Pistons in 1990 and 1991. While most of his titles were with the Bulls, the Pistons still retired his No. 10 jersey, which hangs in the rafters of Little Caesars Arena today.
Mehmet Okur (2001)
In 2001, the Pistons selected Mehmet Okur in the second round of the draft, where he would go on to be a critical piece of Detroit’s 2004 NBA championship squad. Okur spent the majority of his career with the Utah Jazz, but the Pistons were fortunate to have him during their championship run. During his NBA career, Okur averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
Khris Middleton (2012)
While his time with the Pistons was brief, selecting Middleton in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft was considered a great pickup for Detroit. Middleton played only one season with the Pistons, averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
Following his rookie season, Middleton was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent 12 seasons and was a critical player on the 2021 NBA championship team. Given how successful he was with the Pistons' division rival, the Bucks, many fans are wondering what he could’ve meant to the franchise if they hadn’t traded him away so early.
In the trade that sent Middleton to the Bucks, the Pistons received Brandon Jennings in return, who spent two full seasons with Detroit before being traded again to the Orlando Magic during the 2015-16 season in exchange for Tobias Harris.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17