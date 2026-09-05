Best Second Round Draft Picks in Detroit Pistons History

Over the years, NBA franchises have selected several gems in the second round. Several teams have been fortunate enough to draft a player with their second-round pick who even changed the trajectory of their franchise. Willis Reed (New York Knicks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), and Manu Ginobili (San Antonio Spurs) are among those second-round selections who have gone on to have successful NBA careers.

The Pistons are no strangers to this, as one player they selected in the second round played a big role in their franchise winning an NBA championship. Here’s a look at the best second-round picks by the Pistons in their franchise history.

Dennis Rodman (1986)

May 31, 1989; Detroit, MI; Dennis Rodman greets victory with open arms. He led the Pistons w/ 14 rebounds. NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Mandatory Credit: Steven R. Nickerson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, the Pistons' best second-round selection in franchise history was big man Dennis Rodman, who Detroit selected in the 1986 NBA Draft. Before joining Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Rodman spent seven seasons in the Motor City, where, alongside Isaiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, and Joe Dumars, the Pistons won back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

Rodman won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the Pistons in 1990 and 1991. While most of his titles were with the Bulls, the Pistons still retired his No. 10 jersey, which hangs in the rafters of Little Caesars Arena today.

Mehmet Okur (2001)

Jan 16, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons former teammates Mehmet Okur and Ben Wallace pose for a photo after the game against the Golden State Warriors at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Pistons won 113-95. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2001, the Pistons selected Mehmet Okur in the second round of the draft, where he would go on to be a critical piece of Detroit’s 2004 NBA championship squad. Okur spent the majority of his career with the Utah Jazz, but the Pistons were fortunate to have him during their championship run. During his NBA career, Okur averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Khris Middleton (2012)

Mar 27, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While his time with the Pistons was brief, selecting Middleton in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft was considered a great pickup for Detroit. Middleton played only one season with the Pistons, averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Following his rookie season, Middleton was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent 12 seasons and was a critical player on the 2021 NBA championship team. Given how successful he was with the Pistons' division rival, the Bucks, many fans are wondering what he could’ve meant to the franchise if they hadn’t traded him away so early.

In the trade that sent Middleton to the Bucks, the Pistons received Brandon Jennings in return, who spent two full seasons with Detroit before being traded again to the Orlando Magic during the 2015-16 season in exchange for Tobias Harris.