Oct. 1 is the deadline for Duren and his camp to decide if he should take the $9.6 million qualifying offer with Detroit or sign a larger offer with either the Pistons or another team.

It would be the most optimal if Duren stayed with Detroit, as the Pistons do not have much center depth if they lost him for nothing. If this cloud continues to cover Detroit entering this season, it may be the best for both sides to part.

These are a few scenarios where both Duren and the Pistons could benefit. But for all of these deals, Detroit fans would have to accept receiving less value in return for their home-grown All-Star center, as the Pistons have lost a lot of leverage in this situation.

Three-team trade to give Pistons their second option scorer

Apr 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Detroit gets Zach LaVine, Jakob Poeltl, 2028 TOR first, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Sacramento gets Jalen Duren, Immanuel Quickley, Duncan Robinson

Toronto gets Domantas Sabonis, Ron Holland II, Paul Reed

With this deal, there are a ton of moving pieces. But it accomplishes a lot of goals for these three teams. For the Pistons, I believe they desperately need to acquire a scoring threat to take pressure off Cade Cunningham. For years, I have hoped that Zach LaVine could be that guy. Detroit would also get their starting center replacement in Poeltl. While he is coming off a rough year with injuries for Toronto, the Austrian big man still fits Detroit’s tough, physical infrastructure.

Sacramento is Duren’s desired destination, and they could take on Quickley and Robinson’s contracts as trade assets for the future.

Toronto is one of the few teams that seem to have interest in Domantas Sabonis. With Ron Holland not being too playable in the playoffs for the Pistons, his archetype would fit terrific with the Raptors.

Pistons get a 3-and-D big, Bucks get their center of the future

Dec 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit gets Myles Turner, 2031 MIA first, 2033 MIA first

Milwaukee gets Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson

In order for this particular deal to take place, Duren would have to accept his qualifying offer and this destination. But if this were to happen, I think this could make some sense for both sides.

Detroit could use more three-point shooting to open up space for Cade Cunningham. Turner is one of the most attainable stretch fives in the NBA, and he still can provide the spacing and shot blocking to help contribute to the Pistons’ fantastic defensive identity. Adding Isaiah Joe and Turner to J.B. Bickerstaff’s starting lineup would still allow Detroit to keep their same style of play with shooting, athleticism and defense.

For Milwaukee, they would add their center of the future for the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

Pistons add accomplished champion to young core

Jan 31, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles on Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Detroit gets Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford

Dallas gets Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II

Kyrie Irving would be the perfect scoring option for Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. If Jalen Duren were to be involved, this deal would allow the Pistons to get an experienced, lob-catching big man, who also fits Detroit’s culture.

It would also give the Dallas Mavericks a center partner for Cooper Flagg as he ascends into his prime.

Final Thoughts

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to center Jalen Duren (0) in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the next couple of days, Detroit will find out their resolution with Jalen Duren. But if it comes to a trade, there are plenty of options that make sense for the Pistons as they continue their journey to contending for an NBA title.