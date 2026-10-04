Throughout nearly the entire 2026 NBA offseason, Jalen Duren's contract negotiations with the Detroit Pistons dominated the headlines.

And with reports creating questions about whether the young, talented center still wanted to be in Detroit, for a while, it felt like the two sides were going to part ways.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Duren put those reports and speculations to rest. He made it clear that he never wanted out.

“I am a Detroit Piston; I want to be a Detroit Piston for life," he said after signing a five-year, $200 million deal on Thursday, Oct. 1, to remain a Piston. "I want to give everything I’ve got for this city and the fans. From me to y’all, y’all will have everything I have. Y’all will get everything I can give.”

Jalen Duren’s message to Pistons fans:



“I am a Detroit Piston, I want to be a Detroit Piston for life. I want to give everything I’ve got for this city and the fans. From me to y’all, y’all will have everything I have. Y’all will get everything I can give.” pic.twitter.com/ukJ76YhXnt — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) October 4, 2026

He went on to share that he believes that the reports that came out misrepresented the situation.

"Nothing came from me," he continued. "Everything that was being heard was speculation ... That's part of the media’s job … I don’t fault anybody for that. I do know that a lot of the things were false, and people believe things without it coming from the source's mouth."

Duren is projected to be a focal point of the Pistons' future, especially with Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham locked in for the foreseeable future. If all three reach their potential, they could develop into the next league-wide recognized Big Three.

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0), forward Tobias Harris (12), guard Ausar Thompson (9), guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Daniss Jenkins (24) huddle up in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2025-26 season, the now 22-year-old earned his first All-Star appearance and All-NBA Third-Team selection. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists a night, all while shooting 65% from the field.

He also nearly posted a steal and a block per night, continuing to develop as a defender.

While he may have struggled down the back half of the season and into the playoffs, he isn't shying away from understanding that he needs to be better. The Pistons were bounced in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games, 4-3.

“The way the season ended was humbling," he said. "I need to get better. I looked in the mirror and realized I do need to get better. I'm man enough to acknowledge my flaws and to get my a** in the gym and get better.

“I’m not running from anything because I know I will make it better.”

“The way the season ended was humbling. I need to get better. I looked in the mirror and realized I do need to get better. Im man enough to acknowledge my flaws and to get my a** in the gym and get better. “



“I’m not running from anything because I know I will make it better.”… pic.twitter.com/m2lQxzAXJl — Brandon Dent | @WoodwardSports #DetroitKoolAid (@DetroitKoolAid) October 4, 2026

Now that Duren's future in Detroit is locked down, the two sides can shift focus to the 2026-27 campaign.

The Eastern Conference hasn't gotten any weaker, and with championship aspirations, the Pistons will have plenty to prove this season