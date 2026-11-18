Daniss Jenkins is making a great case for the NBA’s true underdog story this season.

In the offseason, when the controversy surrounding Jalen Duren peaked, there was discussion about how Jenkins would fit into the Detroit Pistons’ system and whether he might be traded.

Last season, Jenkins averaged 9.3 points and 3.9 assists across 72 games and filled in admirably while Cade Cunningham was sidelined.

This boosted his trade value. Detroit already possesses backcourt depth and has traded away Isaiah Stewart. It felt like Jenkins was next on the trade block.

Jenkins has clearly not listened to the noise, and he has remained focused on what he does best, and Pistons fans have enjoyed watching his game unfold in real time.

Why is Daniss Jenkins hard to ignore?

Jenkins has emerged as an increasingly important player for the Pistons, delivering impressive performances over his last five games.

He has averaged 22 points and four assists while shooting 47% from the field and 45% from three-point range, demonstrating his scoring ability and growing confidence.

His recent performances include an impressive 25-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs and before that, a 31-point display against the Los Angeles Lakers, highlighting his ability to produce against top-quality opposition.

Go DJ, that's my DJ pic.twitter.com/qU60SMqz4G — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 18, 2026

Jenkins has provided the solution Detroit has been looking for at the moment, which is a reliable secondary ball-handler and playmaker alongside Cade Cunningham, someone capable of easing the responsibility on their franchise player.

Jenkins has stepped into that role, taking on significant minutes, ranging from 32 to 42 in recent outings, while also earning opportunities in the starting lineup.

Although perimeter shooting remains one of his biggest strengths, Jenkins has shown that his offensive game extends beyond the three-point line.

His transition playmaking, pick-and-roll execution and ability to create midrange opportunities in the second half have made him a valuable option when games are on the line.

“I don’t know what else they want me to shoot.”



Daniss Jenkins was cooking from the midrange on his way to 25 points in a win over the Spurs! pic.twitter.com/lWYOjGRVOi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) November 18, 2026

After progressing from a two-way deal to a standard contract last season and contributing in the playoffs, Jenkins continues to build on his development.

His recent performances raise an intriguing question: do the Pistons really need another secondary scorer when one could already be emerging in their own ranks?

Perhaps, for now, Jenkins can provide Cunningham with that relief, but his consistency, guard/wing logjam implications, or occasional "hero ball" tendencies will be put into question as the season goes on and whether he will be able to provide this kind of play when it’s time for the playoffs.

But for now, Jenkins is the unsung hero the Detroit Pistons have been calling for.